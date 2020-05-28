Names released of big rig drivers killed in connected crashes on I-81

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va., (WDBJ7) -- Two tractor-trailer drivers are dead following connected crashes in Botetourt County Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police say at 2:14 a.m., the driver of a Volvo tractor-trailer was headed north at mile marker 165.5, when the truck ran off the left side of the road and hit the guardrail. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and overturned; blocking the road.
The driver of a Freightliner also headed north on I-81, hit the Volvo after the initial crash. Both big rigs were pushed off the right side of the road.
The driver of the Volvo has been identified as Zerai Asfedai Almedom, 56, of North Carolina. He died at the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner, Eric Russel Larson, 53, of Texas, also died at the scene. His passenger was not hurt.
The incident is still under investigation.
