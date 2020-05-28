Messages of hope left virtually for St. Jude Dream Home floor signing

(WWBT) - The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home from leaving messages of hope during a virtual floor signing.
The floor signing is a way to celebrate the hope and promise built into each of these homes as a way of raising money to help St. Jude and the families the hospital serves.
Here are the messages from sponsors:
Stylecraft:
“As a local, family-owned builder, StyleCraft Homes sees first-hand the value of building and fostering communities. We gravitate towards those with similar missions and greatly admire St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for taking care of families in need and freely sharing their research — impacting communities here in Richmond and around the world. For this reason, we’re proud to once again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and NBC12 for the Richmond 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.”
Colonial Honda:
“CMA’s Colonial Honda has been involved on a local level with the ASK Childood Cancer Foundation for many years. They have made us a part of the family including us in fundraisers, Summer Camps and celebrations. When the opportunity came to be apart of the St. Jude’s Dream Home Event this was a logical next step. We have 72 associates currently, in some way cancer has touched each one of their lives whether themselves, a family member or friend. We could not be more grateful help with this endeavor.”
Trane:
“As a National Sponsor, Trane is very grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to help St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and create a healthy home environment utilizing Trane Tranquility.”
Epsilon Sigma Alpha Richmond Va Chapters:
“We love helping the kids at St Jude in any way we can. We volunteer for the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway to support St Jude Hospital’s pediatric diseases research that benefits children worldwide. It really means a lot to us.”
Closet Factory
“Community support and involvement is part of Closet Factory’s mission. We are always looking for ways to help those in need, especially when it comes to children in our community.”
