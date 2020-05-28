Messages of hope left virtually for St. Jude Dream Home floor signing

“CMA’s Colonial Honda has been involved on a local level with the ASK Childood Cancer Foundation for many years. They have made us a part of the family including us in fundraisers, Summer Camps and celebrations. When the opportunity came to be apart of the St. Jude’s Dream Home Event this was a logical next step. We have 72 associates currently, in some way cancer has touched each one of their lives whether themselves, a family member or friend. We could not be more grateful help with this endeavor.”