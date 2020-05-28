Louisa Girl collecting toys for her birthday, to give to children at St. Jude

LOUISA, Va. - Birthdays in a pandemic have certainly changed, but long before parties were canceled, one little girl was already celebrating her June birthday a little differently.
Instead of getting gifts, 8-year-old Alexis Singleton is collecting toys for children at St. Jude.
“I would say about like 20 Hotwheels, cause there’s like a lot of Hotwheels. And then we have this Jojo Siwa slime,” Singleton said.
Singleton, like so many kids, has a room full of toys.
“This box of crayons to go with these coloring things,” said Alexis.
To celebrate her birthday, the Louisa native decided to donate new toys to children at St. Jude.
“I just felt the need to help them because I just saw their faces all sad, and I wanted to make them happy, and so I just wanted to see them smile one time,” said Alexis.
“My goal is a thousand because there is a lot of kids there, so there needs to be enough or more,” she said.
Alexis has been a longtime supporter of St. Jude.
Alexis says, “When I grow up, I want to work at St. Jude”
“Ever since she was about four, she’s had an obsession with St. Jude," said her mother, Virginia Singleton. "Because that’s what she’s always wanted to do. That’s what she wants to do when she gets older.”
For now, though, she’s carefully collecting toys, hoping to bring a little joy to kids just like her facing a tough time.
“If they only get one time to smile, I want to know that I’m the one that caused that,” said Alexis Singleton.
Alexis’ family intends to take her to Memphis to deliver the toys when it’s safe.
If you’d like to donate to her birthday project, Alexis is hosting a socially distant drive-by toy drop off on her birthday June 17.
Drop off is at 12680 Jefferson Highway, Bumpass VA 23024. It starts at 12:30 p.m.
You can also mail new toys to the same address.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.