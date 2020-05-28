Innsbrook After Hours reschedules several shows

Innsbrook After Hours reschedules several shows
Innsbrook After Hours is shifting around some of its shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: NBC12)
May 28, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 2:14 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours is shifting around some of its shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are shows that have been rescheduled:

  • K95 New Faces of Country - Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
  • Aaron Lewis - Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
  • Hanson - Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd - Thursday, May 27, 2021

[ Entertainment venues await reopening, which may not happen for months ]

Tickets already purchased for the shows will still be honored for the rescheduled dates. Ticketholders who would like a refund have until June 27, 2020, to request a refund or have the payment applied to another show at the venue. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.