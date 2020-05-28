Hopewell superintendent named Virginia Superintendent of the Year

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Melody D. Hackney has been named Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year.
Hackney was selected among eight regional finalists and the honor was announced during a virtual ceremony to celebrate the superintendents.
“As the chief education leader of her small impoverished school division, Dr. Hackney faced many challenges from the start of her five-year service as Hopewell’s superintendent. The school division’s culture of having low expectations for its students, students’ negative attitudes toward school, and a poor track record of only one accredited school and stagnant SOL test scores were just a few of the problems she faced,” the Virginia Association of School Superintendents said.
The association said through Hackney’s work, teachers have strengthened their commitment to education, students’ attitudes towards school have become more positive and all schools in the district have become accredited.
Hackney will now be eligible for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, which will be presented next February in New Orleans.
