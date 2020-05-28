Hopewell superintendent named Virginia Superintendent of the Year

“As the chief education leader of her small impoverished school division, Dr. Hackney faced many challenges from the start of her five-year service as Hopewell’s superintendent. The school division’s culture of having low expectations for its students, students’ negative attitudes toward school, and a poor track record of only one accredited school and stagnant SOL test scores were just a few of the problems she faced,” the Virginia Association of School Superintendents said.