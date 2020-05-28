Henrico Schools considering 5 different options for return to school in fall

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is considering five different options for returning to school in the fall.
The options include a full on-campus return for the 2020-21 school year, an all-online option, and three options that include a combination of both.
All of the options that include returning to school buildings would include “new, possibly unprecedented, safety protocols for successfully reopening public schools.”
“This summer and fall will be about flexibility, creativity, and above all, safety,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent. “We’re going to keep working hard to find innovative ways to support all our students as they continue learning this summer, and to prepare for a safe return to school in the fall, no matter what that may look like.”
The school division says the formats it is considering would be dependent upon the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henrico Schools released the following regarding the five options:
- Option A: On-campus learning. All students would be back on campus, with new, possibly unprecedented, safety measures in place.
- Option B: Remote learning that is structured and enhanced. All students would participate in required daily remote learning that includes graded schoolwork. While HCPS’ March closure necessitated emergency distance-learning measures, this option would more closely resemble the traditional expectations of a typical school day.
- Option C: Interrupted on-campus learning. All students would be back on campus for several weeks or months at a time, which could be interrupted by periods of structured remote learning in response to health concerns that may arise.
- Option D: Hybrid learning. One portion of the student body would attend classes on campus for a period of time, while another portion would learn remotely. The two groups might switch after a number of months, or alternate days on campus to build a blended learning environment. Having fewer students on campus would make it easier to implement distancing guidelines.
- Option E: Parallel learning. Part of the student body would attend all classes on campus while another group would learn remotely for the entire school year because of choice or necessity. This option would not require students to alternate days, unless a student needed to shift from one track to the other.
At this time, a final plan has not been determined.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.