Henrico to distribute COVID-19 care kits Saturday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will distribute “care kits” with reusable face coverings and informational flyers to homes in the county’s western area Saturday, May 30.
Volunteers and staff will gather at 8 a.m. at Moody Middle School, 7800 Woodman Road, and at Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road, for a briefing before being driven via school buses to area neighborhoods and communities.
Volunteers will walk door to door in pairs, leaving kits at homes while avoiding contact with residents as a safety precaution.
Each kit will include a sealable bag with three face coverings and flyers with information about the 2020 Census and COVID-19.
Volunteers will be provided lunch, water, snacks, personal protective equipment and, if needed, a bag to carry the kits. The distribution is expected to end by 2 p.m.
Volunteers ages 18 and older are needed. To register and for more information, go online.
Volunteers ages 10 and older also are needed to assemble kits from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29 at the county’s Best Plaza building, 1400 Best Plaza Dr. Water, snacks and personal protective equipment will be provided.
To register and for more information, go online.
