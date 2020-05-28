Hanover Tomato Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Tomato Festival, which usually draws large crowds to Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“As you are aware, the safety of our community is our top priority and we remain committed to doing our part to protect all those involved with our events, including event attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff. While restrictions have been loosened across the state, it remains important to limit gatherings to protect the health of everyone,” organizers said.
The annual event was set for July 10-11 but has now been canceled.
Organizers said they plan to return in 2021.
