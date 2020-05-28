GRTC hosting voluntary COVID-19 testing event for employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is hosting a voluntary COVID-19 testing event for its employees on June 1.
The testing will be conducted by SecureHealth and will be paid for by GRTC on behalf of employees.
“Since mid-March, we have been working to improve access to COVID-19 testing for our employees. Now, with frequent and convenient on-site testing, we will be even more prepared to contain any incident of the virus by identifying and quarantining positive-tested staff members early and possibly even prior to symptoms being experienced or spread. Our quarantine and testing measures to date have successfully limited staff exposure and blocked any outbreaks at GRTC. We will continue to provide on-site testing through this pandemic and increase our efforts to protect the health and safety of our staff and riders,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
Testing appointments will be scheduled in advance and with times starting as early as 4 a.m.
“Employees may voluntarily be tested and continue working if they are not showing symptoms. As always, any person showing symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected to have had direct contact with a confirmed case is advised to be tested immediately and quarantine awaiting test results,” GRTC said.
For more information on GRTC’s response to COVID-19, click here.
