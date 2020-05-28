Forecast: Warm and Humid with a few downpours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several rounds of showers and storms are likely the next few days, and a few thunderstorms may be on the strong side.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. An isolated strong storm possible with gusty winds. Warm and humid. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms during the midday/afternoon. Drying during the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
