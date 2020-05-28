Fire marshal investigating cause of Henrico house fire

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of a house fire that happened Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called to the 3400 block of Glenwood Ridge Road around 12:36 p.m. for the report of a kitchen fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from several windows and doors on the front and back of the house.
“The fire rapidly extended into the attic and across the entire length of the house,” Henrico Fire said.
Officials said everyone inside made it out of the home safely and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Henrico fire officials remind everyone to have working smoke alarms because they do save lives.
