CVS opens dozens of new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS is opening dozens of new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout the state of Virginia.
Anyone who wants to be tested should register in advance online starting Friday, May 29. Testing will be given to individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria.
The tests will be done through a self-swab method. Patients will remain in their cars and a CVS team member will administer the test.
Here’s a full list of Central Virginia locations offering testing:
- CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
- CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230
- CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233
- CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236
- CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
- CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554
