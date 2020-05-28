Culpeper teacher accused of soliciting former student

CULPEPER CO., Va. (WWBT) - A Culpeper High School math teacher is accused of soliciting one of his former students through a social media platform.
The sheriff’s office said Stephen Kirsch, age 31, of Bristow, is charged with using a communications system for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person less than 18 years of age.
Officials said Kirsch started an inappropriate conversation with one of his former students, who is still a student at the school, in the early morning hours of May 25.
“Kirsch suggested the exchange of “sexy” pictures between the two and made several sexually suggestive and inappropriate comments, to include his intent of masturbation,” the sheriff’s office said.
The student then emailed school administrators reporting the incident, officials said.
“We’re very thankful that the victim quickly contacted school authorities to report the incident. Once again the school officials have worked well to assist our detectives through this investigation. There may have been other similar incidents involving this suspect and we hope that those persons will feel comfortable coming forward to be heard. Thank you again to the victim for your courage and to our school administrators for your continued good work,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins said.
The school then notified the student’s parents and the sheriff’s office.
Kirsch was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
