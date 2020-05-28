COVID-19 testing event canceled for Monday in Richmond; appointments rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District has canceled the COVID-19 community testing event for Monday, June 1.
Those with appointments for the event at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church should attend the event on Tuesday at Diversity Richmond. For more information, call 804-205-3501 or to reschedule for an upcoming registration date.
The testing events will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- (CANCELED) Monday, June 1 – The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E. Belt Blvd. (South Richmond). If the event is rained out, those with appointments for Saint Paul’s Church will be rescheduled for the June 2 testing at Diversity Richmond
- Tuesday, June 2 – Diversity Richmond Event Hall, 1407 Sherwood Ave., rain or shine (North Richmond)
- Thursday, June 4 – Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, rain or shine (West Henrico)
Testing will be done by appointment. Citizens can call the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at 804-205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Walk-up testing will only be offered while supplies last.
