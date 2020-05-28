Chesterfield announces $5 million for ‘Back in Business’ grant program

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is launching the “Back in Business” grant program to support small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The $5 million in funding for the grant program comes from federal funding the county received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The $10,000 in grants are designed to provide relief to small businesses and help them stay in business through the pandemic.
“Applicants will be required to demonstrate that they are eligible, that they were operational pre-COVID-19, and that they are suffering negative impacts from COVID-19 closures,” Chesterfield County officials said.
Applications are expected to open in early June. Updates will be provided, HERE.
