Virtual ribbon cutting Friday for new VCU medical center in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Representatives from VCU Health System and New Kent County will join supporters via Facebook Live for a virtual ribbon cutting of the VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent ahead of its public opening for patient care on June 1, 2020.
The virtual celebration will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 12 noon, on the VCU Health Facebook page. A video tour of New Kent’s first and only freestanding emergency center will follow remarks.
The emergency center will open for patients on Monday, June 1, at 7 a.m.
The $16 million emergency center is located near Exit 205 off Interstate 64 at 2495 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton, Va.
