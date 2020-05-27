Virginia Department of Fire Program employee accused of stealing money from department

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An employee with the Virginia Department of Fire Program is accused of stealing money from the department’s education assistance program.
Virginia State Police said Brenda R. Scaife, 58, of Midlothian, turned herself in on Tuesday and was charged with four felony counts of obtaining money by false pretense of at least $500. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
State police started investigating in May 2019 following a referral from the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts and the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.
The charges against Scaife stem from financial discrepancies related to the Virginia Department of Fire Program’s education assistance program, police said.
According to the Virginia Department of Fire Program’s website, Scaife is the Cheif Administrative Officer.
Police are continuing their investigation.
