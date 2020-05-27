Va. House Speaker endorses Biden for President

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn has endorsed Joe Biden for President.
The Biden campaign released the following statement from Filler-Corn on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday afternoon:
“COVID-19 has laid bare so many of the fundamental shortcomings of the Trump Administration: from its failure to address the needs and hardships of hard-working Americans to its consistent refusal to follow the guidance of public health experts. To be able to rebound from this pandemic, Virginians will need a true leader in the White House - someone who will be able to rally us together as Americans, rebuild the middle class, and make our country safer, fairer, and more equitable. Joe Biden’s lifetime of public service has proven that he is the leader Virginians need to move our country forward. That is why it is with great pride I endorse Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States."
Speaker Filler-Corn joins a list of more than 80 Virginian leaders who’ve announced their support for Joe Biden, including former Governor Terry McAuliffe, Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, Members of Congress Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, Elaine Luria, Donald McEachin, Bobby Scott, Abigail Spanberger, and Jennifer Wexton.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.