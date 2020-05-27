Va. House Speaker endorses Biden for President

“COVID-19 has laid bare so many of the fundamental shortcomings of the Trump Administration: from its failure to address the needs and hardships of hard-working Americans to its consistent refusal to follow the guidance of public health experts. To be able to rebound from this pandemic, Virginians will need a true leader in the White House - someone who will be able to rally us together as Americans, rebuild the middle class, and make our country safer, fairer, and more equitable. Joe Biden’s lifetime of public service has proven that he is the leader Virginians need to move our country forward. That is why it is with great pride I endorse Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States."