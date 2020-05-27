Tractor trailer crashes into Somerset Center Store

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A tractor trailer crashed into the Somerset Center Store in Orange County Wednesday, May 27.
Virginia State Police say the tractor trailer was headed south on Blue Ridge Turnpike when it failed to stop, ran into a dump truck, and then plowed into the store.
The driver of the dump truck was injured.
The Orange Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene, as well. According to the OVFC Facebook post, “all people from inside the store have been treated, transported and accounted for by emergency personnel.”
There were two people inside the store at the time of the crash.
The Virginia Department of Transpiration is advising drivers to avoid the area, and that folks should expect extended closure on Route 231 between Jacksontown Road and Constitution Highway.
VDOT says Route 20 is open to traffic.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article is being updated.
