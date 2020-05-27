2020 spring gobbler season has second-highest harvest on record in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said the 2020 spring gobbler season was the second-highest harvest on record in Virginia.
Officials said 20,525 turkeys were harvested during this year’s spring season. The highest number of turkeys harvested was in 2015 with 20,580 birds harvested.
The 2020 season was 14.5 percent higher than last year, and the Youth and Apprentice weekend harvest increased by 40 percent from last year for a total of 890 birds.
“The opening weekend of the season was the highest two-day period of harvest throughout the season, totaling 3,993 birds or 19.5% of the total harvest,” DGIF said.
The top five counties for birds harvested were Bedford, Southampton, Franklin, Pittsylvania, and Isle of Wright.
