RPS laptop distribution for preschool students starts Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will hold laptop and hotspot distribution events for preschool students on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29.
Parents and guardians need to bring their child’s student identification number and wear a mask or face covering at pick-up.
The following pick-up sites correspond with each child’s preschool that they attended this year:
Thursday
Oak Grove CC (Fairfax & 18th St), summer Hill, Oak Grove ES, G.H. Reid
Pick-up site: Summer Hill, 2717 Alexander Ave.
Mary Scott, Overby Sheppard ES, Fisher ES, 5th Street CDC
Pick-up site: Mary Scott, 4011 Moss Side Ave.
Maymont, Inani (Jahnke & Forest Hill), Goochland ES
Pick-up site: Maymont, 1211 S Allen Ave.
Friday
Blackwell, Southampton, Fisher, Foundations, SPROUT (YMCA), Pocahontas ES
Pick-up site: Blackwell, 236 E 14th St
Bellevue ES, Chimborazo ES, MLK Preschool, Friends, Robert Taylor, Woodville Day
Pick-up site: MLK Preschool Center, 1000 Mosby St
Time windows
9:30 a.m. for last names A-D
10:15 a.m. for last names E-J
11:00 a.m. for last names K-N
11:45 a.m. for last names O-S
12:30 p.m. for last names T-Z
(Distribution ends at 1:30 p.m.)
