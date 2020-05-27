Police: Man who shot Chesterfield officer in leg remains at large

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The person who opened fire on Chesterfield police officers Wednesday night, with a bullet striking one in the leg, remains at large.
Around 8:45 p.m. officers were called for a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive.
On the way to the scene, a spokeswoman said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle matching the suspect description and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Castlewood Road and Treetop Condominiums.
“The vehicle stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle, fired several rounds at officers and fled,” Chesterfield police said.
One officer was hit in the leg and has non-life-threatening injures.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident, police said.
Officers set up a perimeter and remained on scene searching for the shooter into the early morning hours.
Police described the shooter as a man wearing black clothing. As of noon Thursday, the man was still at large.
The Chesterfield County Police Department is urging people to stay vigilant, aware of their surroundings and to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.
Information regarding any victims involved in the shooting on Remdua Drive were not released.
