News to Know for May 27: Masks soon required; Richmond’s delay request denied; Rocket launch today; More rain coming

Vin Norton, of Wellesley, Mass., left, gets his hair cut by barber Cristian Lopez, of Sherborn, Mass., at Barber Walter's barbershop, as they both wear masks out of concern for the coronavirus, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Wellesley. Hair salons and barbershops were allowed to open Monday, May 25 in Massachusetts after being closed for about two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)