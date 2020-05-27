Man arrested in connection to shooting into home, alleged sexual assault of teen

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said an arrest has been after shots were fired into a home on Tuesday.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Trenton Street just before 4 a.m. on May 26 for shots fired into a residence.
The homeowner was inside at the time and police identified the suspect as Jameel D. Butts, 26, who left the scene before officers arrived.
No one was injured but the house was damaged.
Police said the homeowner’s daughter had interacted with Butts earlier in the evening and reported an alleged sexual assault by him at another location in the city before the shooting.
Officers arrested Butts and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in city limits and commits an act of sexual abuse, with any child 13 years of age or older but under 15 years of age.
“Quick work by the officers and witnesses led to the arrest and removing of a violent offender from the streets of Hopewell,” said Chief Kamran Afzal.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
