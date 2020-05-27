8 killed on Virginia roads during Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Memorial Day weekend saw record low travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it also netted a decrease in traffic deaths on Virginia roads.
During the four-day, holiday statistical counting period, eight people lost their lives on Virginia roads, according to Virginia State Police. That’s down from 11 individuals killed during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend. Of the eight individuals killed, two were riding on motorcycles and one was a pedestrian. Statewide, Virginia troopers statewide responded to 480 crashes, cited 2,489 reckless drivers and arrested 70 impaired drivers.
The fatal crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and the counties of Caroline, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Prince William, Rockingham, Southampton and Sussex. The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in Pittsylvania and Rockingham counties. The pedestrian, who was pushing his bicycle when he was struck and killed, was in Sussex County.
"Even though we are thankful for the slight decrease in traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend, eight deaths are still too many,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “It is also concerning to see reckless driving citations and DUI arrests practically on par with last year’s holiday weekend. Fewer drivers should have demonstrated a significant decline in the number of citations and traffic deaths. Sadly, that was not the case and too many motorists were putting too many lives at risk due to reckless choices and deadly driving behaviors."
