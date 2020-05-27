'I don’t want to turn customers away’: Despite some concerns, businesses prepare for Va. mask mandate

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - With Virginia’s executive order on face masks in indoor public establishments officially underway Friday, some businesses are now left dreading enforcing the measure.
While several shop owners who spoke with NBC12 said they support the decision, they add it might be tough to turn customers away if they don’t have a mask with them.
With most of Virginia already in “Phase One”, businesses are now preparing to enforce the new requirement of face coverings.
“Folks are wanting to politicize and talk about different aspects of it, but from a health and safety point of view, for the most part, people are hoping and expecting their neighbors will wear a mask as well,” said Ashland Town Mayor Steve Trivett.
Employees at Tiny Tim’s Trains and Toys in downtown Ashland already wear face coverings.
However, despite the sign in the window reading, “PLEASE wear your COVID-19 mask for the safety of others and yourself, Thank You,” they do have reservations about enforcing customers to do the same.
"I feel if I’ve done my part not to infect anyone else with anything I might not knowingly carry, that’s the best I can do,” said owner Suanne Hemingway.
Hemingway added if a customer comes into the store without a mask, they would still be allowed to shop.
It’s a situation many small businesses are concerned about – turning any customers away.
"The past two months have been tough because I had to close my doors and I didn't have business for two months,” said Lisa McCreight, owner of Gotta Have It Gifts in downtown Ashland. “I hope it doesn't come to that point. I don't want to have to turn away customers and I think they will appreciate that I need the business and that they will support the mask mandate and wear it."
However, Hi Caliber Manufacturing in Hanover said it will not follow the executive order.
NBC12 spoke with the owner who declined an on-camera interview but said they will not enforce masks due to safety and security reasons.
The shop sells firearms and ammunition and the owner said for the safety of his employees he wants to be able to see whom they are selling to; a mask would prevent that from happening.
The owner added he already has other security measures in place to make sure his shop remains safe, including barricades and a video surveillance doorbell system.
While the state said it will fall upon businesses to enforce the new mandate, Mayor Trivett said it's really going to come down to each individual's choice on how they follow the mandate.
"I already spoken to one citizen who said that they've been to some stores, they saw that there wasn't that much mask usage, and they're not going back to them," Trivett said.
Based on the executive order, the Virginia Department of Health would have the power to enforce the order, where any willful violation or refusal to comply could lead to a civil injunction or a misdemeanor charge that would come from VDH.
There is still some confusion on how enforcement of this measure would happen. Would citizens be able to report businesses not abiding by the executive order? Would business owners be able to report customers who did not obey the order?
A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Health said they were working on a response to those questions.
