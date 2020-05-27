Forward RVA distributes PPE to small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Re-start the economy, but do it safely- that’s what many small businesses are faced with as they open their doors back up. A group of leaders from all across the Richmond region is coming together to help.
Forward RVA is a coalition formed by area leaders to help open the economy safely. Wednesday the group handed out Personal Protection Equipment to small businesses for all of their employees.
"Today's effort is to give that business owner a little bit of 'shot in the arm' that if you do these things, you can make a commitment to your employees and to your customers that you're acting in a safe and responsible way," said Brian Anderson, president and CEO of Chamber RVA.
The Personal Protection Equipment start-up kit includes masks, gloves, hand-sanitizer and safety information. It won’t last too long, but it’s a start and will help give business owners an idea of what they will need. They were also offered marketing material to showcase that they were welcoming customers back.
"You're open, and you're committed to doing so safely," said Anderson. "We want that message to spread so that we all feed confident in coming back out in a safe and responsible way."
Forward RVA won't stop with this effort. The group of area leaders plans to help with what the situation calls for as re-opening moves forward.
"If we need to do a whole other round of this we will," noted Anderson. "We've had small business relief funds, grant programs. All of us who are working together, over 40 organizations, want to help make sure our small business folks have all the support they need and get them back open."
Owners are encouraged to register at www.forwardrva.com before arriving at one of the eight distribution sites, but those on hand don't have any plans to turn small businesses away.
"We targeted businesses of 25 employees or less, but if somebody walks in and says they have 28 employees, we're not going to turn them away," Anderson said. "We want businesses to feel confident and supported, so if you didn't register, if you have 30 employees, give us a call and we'll try to take care of you."
Small businesses can continue to pick up PPE start-up kits on Thursday from 8 a.m. -1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen
- Virginia Center Commons (Food Court), 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen
- Richmond Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond
- Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond
- Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warwick Road, Richmond
- John Tyler Community College – Midlothian (Administration Building), 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian
- John Tyler Community College – Chester, 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester
- Southpark Mall (former Sears), 230 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights
