First Alert Weather Day: Strong storm threat Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the potential for strong thunderstorms on Thursday with gusty winds and a low end tornado threat.
This severe weather threat will be indirectly related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha as it moves across Western Virginia early Thursday morning. Virginia Tech Meteorology Masters Student Peter Forister pointed out the threat on Twitter.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central and Southern Virginia in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday.
The hour by hour forecast shows thunderstorms developing by late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.
