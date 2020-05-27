Families encouraged to self-isolate after Mary Munford Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families are being encouraged to self-isolate if they were present at Mary Munford Elementary School distribution events recently.
Richmond Public Schools says an employee who was present at multiple events at the school recently tested positive for coronavirus. The employee was asymptomatic at the time of the events.
“Our primary focus remains the safety of our students, staff and families. All of our staff and volunteers at distribution events are instructed to follow CDC guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks and gloves,” said RPS officials in a statement.
Due to privacy reasons, the name and position of the employee have not been released by the district. The district says the employee is now at home and in isolation.
