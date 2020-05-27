Chesterfield police search for suspect who shot officer in leg

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer in the leg on Wednesday evening.
Around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive.
Officers said they spotted a suspicious vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
“The vehicle stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle, fired several rounds at officers and fled,” Chesterfield police said.
One officer was hit in the leg and has non-life-threatening injures.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident, police say.
Officers have set up a perimeter and remain at the scene searching for the suspect who is described as a man wearing black clothing.
Police are urging residents to stay inside and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.