Chesterfield police search for suspect who shot officer in leg
Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer in the leg on Wednesday evening. (Source: WTOC)
May 27, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:47 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer in the leg on Wednesday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive.

Officers said they spotted a suspicious vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

“The vehicle stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle, fired several rounds at officers and fled,” Chesterfield police said.

One officer was hit in the leg and has non-life-threatening injures.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident, police say.

Officers have set up a perimeter and remain at the scene searching for the suspect who is described as a man wearing black clothing.

Police are urging residents to stay inside and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.

