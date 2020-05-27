Chesterfield police search for missing man believed to be in need of medication

Chesterfield police search for missing man believed to be in need of medication
Jordan E. Johnston (Source: Chesterfield Police)
May 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:32 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing man who they believe is in need of medication.

Jordan E. Johnston, 22, of Henrico, was dropped off at the Country Inn & Suites along Willis Road on Sunday, May 24 by a coworker.

He checked out on May 25 and was last seen getting into a black SUV with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.