Chesterfield police search for missing man believed to be in need of medication

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing man who they believe is in need of medication.
Jordan E. Johnston, 22, of Henrico, was dropped off at the Country Inn & Suites along Willis Road on Sunday, May 24 by a coworker.
He checked out on May 25 and was last seen getting into a black SUV with an unknown license plate.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.
