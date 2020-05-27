Are your favorite July Fourth events happening? Find out here:

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coronvairus pandemic is causing a number of Independence Day celebrations to be canceled or modified. We’ve complied everything you need to know about the top events in Central Virginia right here.
Richmond:
- The Richmond Flying Squirrels have not yet released details regarding their big fireworks show at the Diamond. Officials say they hope to have more information soon.
Henrico:
- The county will not hold it’s annual Red, White & Lights event at Dorey Park. Officials did not immediately release details on a new celebration.
Chesterfield:
- No details have been announced regarding any July 4th celebrations in the county.
Hanover:
- No details have been announced regarding any July 4th celebrations in the county.
Other localities:
- Spotsylvania County: In late may officials canceled this year’s 16th annual Stars and Stripes Spectacular. You can read more information about the change here.
This story will be updated as new information comes into the NBC12 newsroom.
