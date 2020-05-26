Virtual ceremony to honor Va. school superintendents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Va Association of School Superintendents will hold a virtual ceremony to celebrate the leadership of all 133 Virginia school superintendents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28th, 2020.
Among those being recognized are the Regional Superintendents of the Year and the Virginia Superintendent of the Year will also been announced. Governor Ralph Northam will give remarks through a video message.
Those interested in viewing the virtual ceremony are asked to register in advance, by clicking here.
