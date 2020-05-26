Virginia’s air emissions are down significantly. What does that tell us?

So the much-vaunted swans had been in the Venetian canals all this time, and the dolphins had never been there at all.
Bummer.
But not every bit of news you’ve heard about the positive environmental byproducts of the pandemic has been fake.
Case in point: air emissions. Whether carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide or ozone, many emissions that at certain concentrations are considered hazardous to human health and are therefore tracked and regulated by state and federal governments have seen noticeable declines since the pandemic was declared in mid-March.
The effect, said Jeremy Hoffman, chief scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, has been akin to “a traumatizing geophysical experiment.”
“We saw it do something — in carbon emissions, in air quality, in people going to the park, in the city getting quieter, all of those things. When we do something, it can have an impact,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate that it had to be such a traumatizing experience for us to see that we can make a difference collectively.”
Scientists caution that at only two months into nationwide lockdowns, no one can say definitively what the effects have been on air quality — or public health-related to air quality, as the incidence of respiratory illness.
“Everything is kind of nuanced,” said Daniel Goldberg, a research scientist with George Washington University’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health who has been studying satellite data on nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter concentrations in the atmosphere. “I think it’s too early to make any firm conclusions.”
Still, the unusual circumstances have given scientists rare insight into just how much specific human factors affect regional and global conditions. Here are a few preliminary findings they’ve uncovered.
