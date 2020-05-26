Tropical disturbance to bring downpours to the Carolinas, Virginia

Tropical disturbance to bring downpours to the Carolinas, Virginia
An area of low pressure may move toward southwestern Virginia by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | May 26, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 5:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tropical disturbance off the coast of Florida has a low chance of developing into a tropical storm before moving across the Carolinas and Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 30% chance of development in the next 24 hours. If it did become a named storm, it would be called Bertha.

This tropical disturbance off the coast of Florida has a 30% chance of development before it moves onshore.
Whether the system develops into a named storm or not, it will still bring downpours to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The system will move onshore/make landfall somewhere along the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina Wednesday afternoon.

An area of low pressure (potentially a named storm) will move toward South Carolina, potentially making landfall near Charleston.
The storm system will likely move north toward Southwestern Virginia by Wednesday night into Thursday. The heaviest rain will move into Southwestern Virginia but there may be some downpours in Central Virginia too.

An area of low pressure may move toward southwestern Virginia by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted areas west of I-95 in a marginal risk for flash flooding with a slight risk for flash flooding across southwestern portions of the Commonwealth. The ground is already saturated in Southwestern Virginia because of heavy rainfall over the weekend, which increases the risk for flooding.

There is a marginal to slight risk for excessive rainfall with a threat for flash flooding across Western Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday.
NBC12 will keep you posted on-air and online about the potential for impacts from this tropical system.

