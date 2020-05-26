Tropical disturbance to bring downpours to the Carolinas, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tropical disturbance off the coast of Florida has a low chance of developing into a tropical storm before moving across the Carolinas and Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday.
The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 30% chance of development in the next 24 hours. If it did become a named storm, it would be called Bertha.
Whether the system develops into a named storm or not, it will still bring downpours to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.
The system will move onshore/make landfall somewhere along the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina Wednesday afternoon.
The storm system will likely move north toward Southwestern Virginia by Wednesday night into Thursday. The heaviest rain will move into Southwestern Virginia but there may be some downpours in Central Virginia too.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted areas west of I-95 in a marginal risk for flash flooding with a slight risk for flash flooding across southwestern portions of the Commonwealth. The ground is already saturated in Southwestern Virginia because of heavy rainfall over the weekend, which increases the risk for flooding.
NBC12 will keep you posted on-air and online about the potential for impacts from this tropical system.
