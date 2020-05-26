Transgender bathroom ban heard by federal appeals court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has heard arguments in the case of a transgender man who sued a Virginia school board after he was barred as a student from using the boys’ bathrooms at his high school.
A judge ruled last year that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin Grimm. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond heard arguments Tuesday in the school board’s appeal.
The American Civil Liberties Union said the school board violated Grimm’s equal protection rights as well as federal policy against gender-based discrimination.
The school board’s lawyer argued that the law protects against discrimination based on gender, not gender identity.
