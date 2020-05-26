Transgender bathroom ban heard by federal appeals court

Transgender bathroom ban heard by federal appeals court
FILE - In this Monday, March 6, 2017, file photo, Gloucester County High School senior Gavin Grimm, a transgender student, speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had scheduled arguments for September in Grimm’s case against the Gloucester County School Board to use the boy’s bathroom at his high school. But the 4th Circuit said Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it will delay next month’s arguments and send the case back to the district court so the judge can decide whether the case is now moot because Grimm recently graduated. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: Steve Helber)
May 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 12:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has heard arguments in the case of a transgender man who sued a Virginia school board after he was barred as a student from using the boys’ bathrooms at his high school.

A judge ruled last year that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin Grimm. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond heard arguments Tuesday in the school board’s appeal.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the school board violated Grimm’s equal protection rights as well as federal policy against gender-based discrimination.

The school board’s lawyer argued that the law protects against discrimination based on gender, not gender identity.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.