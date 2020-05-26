Today is the last day to register to vote in Virginia’s June primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is the last chance to register to vote in next month’s primary.
Elections were supposed to take place on June 9 but have been changed to June 23 by executive order by the governor.
Voters who have a valid Virginia DMV ID may register to vote or apply for an absentee and paperless ballot online by clicking here. Those that do not have a valid Virginia DMV ID can print the forms out from that website and mail them to P.O. Box 61037, Richmond, Virginia 23261.
Check your registration status at the Virginia Department of Elections website.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot through the mail is on June 16 at 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in person (with limited exceptions) is June 20 at 5 p.m.
Virginia will require an excuse to vote absentee through June 2020. However, the state has granted liberal use of reason code 2A (illness or disability) due to COVID-19 for persons wishing to vote absentee through the mail for June.
