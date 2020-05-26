Third arrest made in Dinwiddie County’s first murder since 2018

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in the county’s first homicide since 2018.
According to officials, Zackary Elan Scott, 23, was found dead along Rainey Creek Road in the early morning hours of May 20 in the town of McKenney.
Soon after, deputies arrested Darius Javonte Holmes, 27, and Ryan Wayne Jones, 26, in connection with the killing. They have both been charged with second-degree murder and are being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, VA.
Since then, another man - Nicholas Allan Kirchner, 32, has also been charged with second-degree murder in the death. He’s also being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.
