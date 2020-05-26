Richmond’s Mayor requests modified phase one transition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is requesting the city transition into a modified phase one of Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan to reopen the state’s economy.
In a letter dated May 25, Stoney writes, "in the interest of public health and safety, specifically ask that Richmond can maintain: (1) restrictions on indoor gatherings for places of worship; and, (2) restrictions on personal care and grooming services.
Stoney sited data from the Virginia Department of Health that shows the city’s number of positive tests and percent positivity rate continue to increase. Last week, the percent positivity rate hovered around 15%. Today it stands at around 25%.
The current, phase one delay in Richmond lasts until 11:59 PM Thursday. Governor Northam would have to approve allowing the city to move into any version of phase one.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.