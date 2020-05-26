Protests planned as Virginia courts re-up eviction cases amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temporary suspension on eviction cases ordered by the Virginia Supreme Court has ended. As of last week, courts have restarted non-essential cases, which means eviction cases are picking up again.
Housing advocates say this is especially concerning with so many people out of work during a pandemic.
Members of the group Richmond Strike, a Richmond tenants union, will be stationed at some local courts Monday, to help counsel people going through eviction proceedings. The coalition says they’re calling upon Governor Northam and Virginia officials to halt all eviction and debt collection cases until the job market recovers.
News laws passed in Virginia since the pandemic may allow residents to delay eviction cases by 60 days. They must show proof of being financially impacted by COVID-19, and meet other specific guidelines.
Check out the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society’s website for more information.
There is still a halt on evictions for people in federally-subsidized housing, or for those with federally guaranteed mortgages, through July 25.
