Police: Man tried to bite, spit on officers during Chesterfield arrest

CHESTERFIELD Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County have arrested a man for shoplifting and assaulting a woman, and during the arrest, officers says he tried to spit and cough on them.
Police responded to a shoplifting at a convenience store last Thursday for reports that a male suspect, later identified as Norman Jenkins, 45, had taken items from the store.
While police were at the scene, they received a report that Jenkins had also assaulted an adult female known to him, damaged items belonging to her and took items from her.
When officers attempted to take Jenkins into custody, they says he was uncooperative. Police also say he attempted to cough and spit on officers and attempted to flee and tried to bite an officer.
Jenkins is facing multiple charges, including assault & battery, destruction of property and possession of controlled substances.
