News to Know for May 26: Mask mandate expected; Monday’s large case increase explained; 3 shot near VCU; Mostly cloudy day ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big announcements are expected in Richmond Tuesday as we continue our road to recovery. Here’s a look at everything you need to know after a long holiday weekend.
It will be a mostly cloudy Tuesday before shower and storm chances increase the rest of the week. But don’t worry, there is some sun in the forecast later in the week.
We’re expecting to hear two big updates, one on the city of Richmond’s phase one status and another from Governor Northam about wearing masks in the commonwealth. Get the latest headlines on COVID-19 from around the world here.
Sources say the governor is planning to make a mask mandate for the state that will apply to inside businesses only.
The announcement will come just days after pictures surfaced of Northam not wearing a mask over the weekend in Virginia Beach – he’s expected to address that as well today.
You can watch his press conference on NBC12, our website and Facebook page.
An update by Mayor Stoney about the future of Richmond’s recovery is also expected today.
The city delayed phase one of reopening for two weeks, which is set to expire on Thursday.
Richmond, along with Appomattox County and Northern Virginia, are the only parts of the state that are not currently in phase one.
A day and a half of new data from the Virginia Department of Health shows more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases.
The department apparently performed some maintenance on its reporting system Sunday, which contributed to the larger daily increase on Monday. The new data that came in during that update was added a day later than normal.
There was also a huge increase in testing, with 14,621 tests within the same 24 hour-period, leading to more positive results.
The state is now nearing 38,000 cases with 1,208 deaths.
Virginians now have a new, free, tool to help them figure out if they have symptoms of coronavirus. It’s called COVID-Check.
You can use the tool to check your symptoms, find a test and get answers.
If you have symptoms, you’ll be connected to one of three options: a telehealth doctor's visit, a recommendation of self-isolation, or hospitalization.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting three people near VCU’s campus in downtown Richmond Monday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of West Broad Street and police currently have no suspect information.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
On Memorial Day 2019, 9-year-old Markiya Dickson’s life was taken while attending a community event with her family at Carter Jones Park. A year later, the community is honoring her memory, sending a message to put an end to violence.
Monday, the community showed Markiya’s family love and support with a car ride through parts of the City of Richmond.
“The same way we lost our daughter, this city lost a little girl, and they’re showing us, we feel ya’ll, we are here for ya’ll," said Mark Whitfield, Markiya’s father.
The family hopes by continuing to share Markiya’s story, the community will value each other’s lives more. They want Markiya’s legacy to help save someone else.
For the first time in 64 years, the Virginia War Memorial’s Memorial Day ceremony was not open to the public. Instead, a virtual ceremony took place. Rewatch it here:
NBC12 is once again partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for another Dream Home Giveaway. You can help kids battling cancer and make yourself eligible to win amazing prizes.
Just call 1-800-391-2433. Each ticket gives you the chance to win a $500,000 townhome in Short Pump, built by StyleCraft Homes.
Your ticket also puts you in the running to win a 2020 Honda Accord from Colonial Honda. Remember - ALL of the money we raise goes to St. Jude.
“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.” -Elie Wiesel
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.