More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia prisons; death toll rises to six

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Virginia prisoners passed the 1,000 marks over Memorial Day weekend, according to the official tally maintained by the Virginia Department of Corrections.
As of Monday at 5 p.m., officials reported 1,141 total cases, 12 hospitalizations and six deaths.
Virginia has the 10th highest rate of cases among state prisoners, with more than three cases for every 100 inmates, according to The Marshall Project, which has partnered with the Associated Press to track COVID-19 in correctional settings in all 50 states.
The rate of cases is 719 percent higher than in Virginia overall, though that number is influenced by mass testing conducted in a handful of facilities, which revealed hundreds of non-symptomatic cases.
Officials reported the prison system’s sixth fatality from the virus Monday. Prison officials are not publicly identifying inmates who die of the disease, but described him as a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions, including hypertension, asthma and hyperlipidemia, according to NBC12. Officials said the man was serving a sentence for rape and aggravated sexual battery of a child.
The General Assembly approved an early release plan proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration last month. Officials said about 2,000 inmates with less than a year to serve and a record of good behavior is eligible. So far, the department reports 226 people have been released through the program.
