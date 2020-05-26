Governor Northam denies Mayor Stoney’s request for reopening modifications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam denied Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s request for modifications to a phase one reopening.
This comes after the mayor wrote the governor early Tuesday, asking for guidance on restrictions for a modified reopening this Friday for places of worship and personal grooming services such as salons and barbershops.
The city of Richmond delayed entering phase one earlier this month and is set to reopen this Friday.
In a letter in response to the mayor’s request, Governor Northam says the city of Richmond can enter the same phase as the 138 other localities within the commonwealth.
Governor Northam adds that businesses and places of worship do not have to open if they are not ready.
