Gov. Northam announces statewide mask mandate to begin Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced a statewide mask mandate during his press conference Tuesday afternoon that will begin Friday.
The mandate will require anyone in an indoor public space to wear a face mask.
There will, however, be some exceptions like eating, exercise, health conditions and children under the age of 10.
Last week, he all but announced it was going to happen as early as next week, but the fine print still needs to be worked out.
“Be ready on Tuesday to go out and about in your business when it’s essential with facial protection,” said Northam. “That is becoming clearer as we move further into managing this virus over the long term. Face coverings are an important part of the next steps.”
While it’s become a controversial issue, the Centers for Disease Control says a face-covering does help minimize the spread of coronavirus.
Saturday, Gov. Northam faced criticism for not wearing a mask while outside and around members of the community while visiting Virginia Beach.
