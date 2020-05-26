Giant catfish caught in Mississippi River during Memorial Day fishing tournament

By Josh Carter | May 26, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 2:24 PM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Talk about a catch!

An 86-pound blue catfish was caught this weekend during the 3rd Annual Natchez Memorial Day Catfish Tournament.

L to R: Larkin Smith, Shane Moak and Devon Pizarras
L to R: Larkin Smith, Shane Moak and Devon Pizarras (Source: MDWFP)

It was captured on a trotline by Larkin Smith, Shane Moak and Devon Pizarras.

The blue catfish is the largest species of catfish in North America and can even reach a weight of 150 pounds.

Fisherman Tim Pruitt set a record in 2005 when he reeled in a 124-pound blue catfish, also caught in the Mississippi River.

