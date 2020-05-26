Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s old Dominion Energy headquarters demolition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend, the Richmond downtown skyline will look much different.
Dominion Energy confirms that its old headquarters will be imploded Saturday, May 30 around 7 a.m.
Ahead of the implosion, officials are asking you to stay away from the 21-story office tower off East Cary Street. If you have to be downtown, here’s what they suggest:
- Stay away from the demolition. You may not be outdoors, or inside sidewalks, parking garages, etc. inside the 15-block restricted area
- Wear a face masks and eye protection.
- Abide by social distancing and gathering guidelines.
If you live downtown, Dominion asks that you:
- Stay indoors: Keep your doors and windows closed an hour before and after demolition. Demolition dust can get indoors. Use a damp cloth or mop to clean dust from surfaces. Don’t vacuum the dust. Vacuuming stirs the dust into the air.
- Rinse sidewalks and door steps with a hose: The dust settles on outdoor surfaces near or downwind from the demolition.
- Remove shoes or use a doormat: This will keep dust from being carried inside.
Keep in mind several roads in the immediate area will be closed.
You can watch the old headquarters come down live on NBC12 Saturday morning, May 30, starting at 7 a.m.
