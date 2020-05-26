Amazon donates $10,000 to YMCA of Greater Richmond’s COVID-19 fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Richmond’s “Here. ForGOOD.” COVID-19 fund.
The donation will help fund the nonprofit’s work to provide child care for essential employees and other community outreach activities supporting families and seniors during these challenging times.
“Amazon believes it’s our duty to provide people with the items they need during this critical time,” Ebony Pyke, General Manager of Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Chester, Virginia, said. “Amazon is proud to be part of the fabric of this community, and on behalf of the more than 10,000 employees across Virginia, we are glad to support the Greater Richmond YMCA and provide local individuals and families with access to the resources they need.”
The donation is part of Amazon’s commitment to helping communities during this critical time both here in Virginia and across the globe.
More information on ways Amazon is giving back can be found at Amazon’s COVID-19 blog.
To learn more about how the “Here. ForGOOD.” program is supporting Richmond’s essential workers, families and beyond visit YMCA of Richmond’s website.
