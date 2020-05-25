You can now get free WEEKLY credit reports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not all bad news during the pandemic. In fact, you now have a chance to check your credit report for free EVERY week. It used to be you could only do that 3 times a year.
Checking your credit score is a great way to get a picture of your finances. Experian, TransUnion and Equifax have teamed up with annualcreditreport.com. You can now request your report from each Bureau through this one portal. It’s great to check this out to not only get a picture of your finances, but to look for fraud and even errors. “Especially if they’re in the mode of pushing their loan due dates back. If they’re in some sort of loan extension program they want to make sure that is not being reported to the c credit bureaus,” said financial coach Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union.
You won’t get your credit score this way-- that’s different from a credit report. But it helps you see who controls all your loans and how much you owe to where. And remember, a big chuck of your credit score (35%) is based on paying your bills on time.
