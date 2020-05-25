You can now get free WEEKLY credit reports

Checking your credit score is a great way to get a picture of your finances. Experian, TransUnion and Equifax have teamed up with annualcreditreport.com. You can now request your report from each Bureau through this one portal. It’s great to check this out to not only get a picture of your finances, but to look for fraud and even errors. “Especially if they’re in the mode of pushing their loan due dates back. If they’re in some sort of loan extension program they want to make sure that is not being reported to the c credit bureaus,” said financial coach Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union.