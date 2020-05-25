Wildlife Virginia announces virtual online festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wildlife Virginia has announced a virtual online festival called, “Wild Streams Mini Festival”.
The festival will have an online show featuring beautiful films and musical performances.
Films featured are from Freshwaters Illustrated to help inspire a world that is more conscious of freshwater life and more sympathetic to the cause of freshwater conservation.
Wild Virginia will be showing “The Last Dragon”, “March of the Newts”, and a sneak peek of “Hidden Rivers.”
Musical acts will be shown from ARTivism Virginia, a group that provides a supported connection between artists and activists fighting the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines.
Showings include “We Won’t Back Down” and “Who Will Sing for Me”.
Other musical performances by Rich Follett, Erin and the Wildfire, and The Sun Sing Collective, which is a project of ARTivism Virginia.
The first 100 registered have a chance to win to wonderful prizes furnished by local merchants including:
- Gift certificates to Market Street Wine
- Gift certificates to The Whiskey Jar
- Chocolate Bars from Wild Blue Chocolate
- “The Art of Robert Bateman” Coffee Table Book
- Greener Things gift certificates
- Swag and gift card from Devils Backbone Brewing
- "The Overstory” Novel (a Wild Virginia Book Club Pick)
- Art by Katie Keller
- A bottle of wine and glasses from DuCard Vineyards
Everyone who watches the event will have a chance at a grand prize: A half-day rafting trip for up to six people, on the Shenandoah or Potomac Rivers, from Ashby Gap Adventures.
Viewers can look for the secret code during the show to enter.
The program will be available at 6 p.m. on June 7.
